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Dh500 fine in Ajman for not moving cars after minor crashes

Ajman Police campaign aims to cut traffic jams and prevent secondary accidents

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ajman Police urge drivers to move cars after crashes
Ajman Police urge drivers to move cars after crashes
Ajman Police

Ajman: Ajman Police has warned motorists that failing to move vehicles involved in minor accidents can result in a Dh500 traffic fine, as the force continues its “Move Your Vehicle After a Minor Accident” awareness campaign across the emirate.

The campaign, launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department and running until the end of June 2026, aims to educate drivers on the importance of moving vehicles to the side of the road after minor collisions that do not result in injuries.

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Lieutenant Colonel Fouad Al Khajah, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the initiative reflects Ajman Police’s commitment to enhancing road safety, improving police services and reducing traffic congestion on major roads.

He explained that vehicles left in the middle of the road after minor accidents often disrupt traffic flow and increase congestion, particularly during peak hours and on busy roads.

“Moving vehicles involved in minor accidents helps maintain smooth traffic movement and reduces the risk of minor accidents,” he said, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation from all road users.

Ajman Police added that the campaign includes awareness programmes through media outlets and social media platforms, as well as field awareness drives carried out by traffic patrol officers.

The initiative also educates motorists about the correct procedures to follow after minor accidents to ensure roads are cleared quickly and traffic movement remains smooth and safe across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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