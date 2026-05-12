Ajman Police campaign aims to cut traffic jams and prevent secondary accidents
Ajman: Ajman Police has warned motorists that failing to move vehicles involved in minor accidents can result in a Dh500 traffic fine, as the force continues its “Move Your Vehicle After a Minor Accident” awareness campaign across the emirate.
The campaign, launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department and running until the end of June 2026, aims to educate drivers on the importance of moving vehicles to the side of the road after minor collisions that do not result in injuries.
Lieutenant Colonel Fouad Al Khajah, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the initiative reflects Ajman Police’s commitment to enhancing road safety, improving police services and reducing traffic congestion on major roads.
He explained that vehicles left in the middle of the road after minor accidents often disrupt traffic flow and increase congestion, particularly during peak hours and on busy roads.
“Moving vehicles involved in minor accidents helps maintain smooth traffic movement and reduces the risk of minor accidents,” he said, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation from all road users.
Ajman Police added that the campaign includes awareness programmes through media outlets and social media platforms, as well as field awareness drives carried out by traffic patrol officers.
The initiative also educates motorists about the correct procedures to follow after minor accidents to ensure roads are cleared quickly and traffic movement remains smooth and safe across the emirate.