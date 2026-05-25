Move aimed at improving road safety, reducing traffic accidents
Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has banned food delivery motorcycles from using main roads in a move aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents, according to a ministerial circular.
The ministry said the decision was introduced following concerns over practices by some delivery riders on major roads, including speeding and failure to comply with traffic regulations, which it said posed risks to public safety.
Under the directive, food delivery motorcycles must use secondary roads and routes designated by the relevant authorities, while adhering to approved traffic safety requirements.
The ministry urged delivery companies and restaurants to comply with the measure and raise awareness among riders about the new rules and safe driving practices.
It said the move was intended to create a safer traffic environment for all road users in the Sultanate.