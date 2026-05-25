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Oman bans delivery motorcycles on key roads to improve traffic safety

Move aimed at improving road safety, reducing traffic accidents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Food delivery motorcycles are now banned from using main roads in Oman, in a move aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents.
Food delivery motorcycles are now banned from using main roads in Oman, in a move aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents.
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Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has banned food delivery motorcycles from using main roads in a move aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents, according to a ministerial circular.

The ministry said the decision was introduced following concerns over practices by some delivery riders on major roads, including speeding and failure to comply with traffic regulations, which it said posed risks to public safety.

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Under the directive, food delivery motorcycles must use secondary roads and routes designated by the relevant authorities, while adhering to approved traffic safety requirements.

The ministry urged delivery companies and restaurants to comply with the measure and raise awareness among riders about the new rules and safe driving practices.

It said the move was intended to create a safer traffic environment for all road users in the Sultanate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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