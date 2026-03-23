Motorcycle deliveries risky in wet conditions; safety awareness campaigns ongoing
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged delivery motorcycle riders to suspend riding and delivery services during periods of unstable weather, particularly during rainfall, as part of efforts to enhance road safety and reduce accident risks.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed the importance of early warnings and awareness campaigns aimed at protecting delivery riders, noting that their safety remains a priority under the emirate’s smart road safety strategy.
Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Baloushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, warned that motorcycles are primarily designed for dry road conditions and can become dangerous during rain due to the increased risk of skidding and significantly longer stopping distances, which often lead to accidents.
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He added that Abu Dhabi Police continue to organise multilingual awareness workshops in Arabic, English and Urdu to improve traffic safety awareness among delivery riders, as part of ongoing efforts to promote safer driving behaviour.
Authorities also advised riders to resume driving only after weather conditions improve and to strictly follow traffic laws, including maintaining safe distances, avoiding mobile phone use while riding, wearing protective gear, ensuring proper maintenance and lighting of their motorcycles, and avoiding restricted areas to safeguard both riders and other road users.