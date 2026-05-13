The authority urged motorists to exercise caution, take alternative routes to avoid delays
Dubai: Traffic congestion was reported on Al Khail Road heading towards Abu Dhabi on Wednesday following an accident, Dubai Police said.
The authority urged motorists to exercise caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.
In an earlier post, police said an accident was obstructing traffic on Al Khail Street after Meydan Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, with congestion building in the area.
Motorists were advised to drive carefully and follow diversion routes as authorities work to manage traffic flow.