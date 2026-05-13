GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Dubai traffic alert: Accident causes congestion on Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi

The authority urged motorists to exercise caution, take alternative routes to avoid delays

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai traffic alert: Accident causes congestion on Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Traffic congestion was reported on Al Khail Road heading towards Abu Dhabi on Wednesday following an accident, Dubai Police said.

The authority urged motorists to exercise caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In an earlier post, police said an accident was obstructing traffic on Al Khail Street after Meydan Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, with congestion building in the area.

Motorists were advised to drive carefully and follow diversion routes as authorities work to manage traffic flow.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned road users against jaywalking, advising the public that crossing roads from undesignated areas is a traffic offence punishable by a Dh400 fine.

Why unsafe crossings are now under strict police watch

2m read
Accident triggers traffic delays on Sheikh Zayed Road

Accident triggers traffic delays on Sheikh Zayed Road

1m read
How Hessa Street upgrade cuts travel time

How Hessa Street upgrade cuts travel time

3m read
A three-vehicle collision on Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi left three people injured.

Dubai: Dh1,000 fine for stopping on roads

2m read