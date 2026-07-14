The appeal was issued by the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, as authorities renewed calls for the safe use of personal mobility devices across the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged residents to use electric bicycles and e-scooters responsibly, warning that riding in undesignated areas or failing to follow safety requirements can lead to accidents and serious injuries.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate said electric bicycles and e-scooters should only be used on designated tracks and approved areas. Riders were advised to avoid main roads shared with vehicles and crowded public spaces, noting that following these rules helps reduce accidents and improve road safety.

Abu Dhabi Police also encouraged residents to demonstrate positive citizenship by complying with traffic regulations and helping raise awareness about the safe use of modern mobility devices.

Authorities called on parents to play an active role in ensuring children use electric bicycles and e-scooters safely. They urged families to supervise young riders, ensure they wear protective gear, and teach them responsible road behaviour and traffic rules.

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