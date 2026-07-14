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Abu Dhabi Police urge safe e-scooter use, warn parents over misuse

Authorities say riders should stick to designated paths and wear protective gear

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Abu Dhabi Police urge safe e-scooter use, warn parents over misuse
X / Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have urged residents to use electric bicycles and e-scooters responsibly, warning that riding in undesignated areas or failing to follow safety requirements can lead to accidents and serious injuries.

The appeal was issued by the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, as authorities renewed calls for the safe use of personal mobility devices across the emirate.

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Ride only on designated paths

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate said electric bicycles and e-scooters should only be used on designated tracks and approved areas. Riders were advised to avoid main roads shared with vehicles and crowded public spaces, noting that following these rules helps reduce accidents and improve road safety.

Police also stressed the importance of wearing personal protective equipment, including helmets, knee pads and elbow pads.

Parents urged to supervise children

Authorities called on parents to play an active role in ensuring children use electric bicycles and e-scooters safely. They urged families to supervise young riders, ensure they wear protective gear, and teach them responsible road behaviour and traffic rules.

Abu Dhabi Police also encouraged residents to demonstrate positive citizenship by complying with traffic regulations and helping raise awareness about the safe use of modern mobility devices.

The force said improving traffic awareness and encouraging safe behaviour support its strategic goal of enhancing Smart Road Security and creating a safer environment for everyone.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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