Abu Dhabi Police chief reviews security patrol system in outlying areas

Visit focuses on boosting patrol efficiency, emergency response and tech adoption
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, visited the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in the outlying areas, where he reviewed operational activities, development initiatives, and strategic and operational performance indicators.
The visit reflects his commitment to monitoring the readiness of the security patrol system and enhancing operational efficiency in support of Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic priority of achieving “Smart Road Safety.”
During the visit, Al Muhairi was briefed on key initiatives and development projects, as well as the department’s efforts to enhance the readiness of security patrols, improve emergency response times, and leverage advanced technologies to support field operations.
He also reviewed the continuous training and qualification programs provided to personnel, aimed at strengthening their preparedness to effectively handle various traffic situations and circumstances in accordance with best policing practices, thereby contributing to enhanced road safety and the protection of lives and property.
Al Muhairi emphasised the importance of continuing to develop the security patrol system and further strengthening field readiness through ongoing training, the refinement of specialized skills, and greater integration among police units.
He also stressed the need to enhance the efficiency of field patrols and intensify awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society, particularly young people, to reinforce a culture of compliance with traffic laws, regulations, and road safety rules. Such efforts, he noted, contribute to improving quality of life while safeguarding the achievements made in security and public safety.
Accompanying Al Muhairi during the visit were Major General Mohammed Dahi Al Humairi, Director of the Finance and Services Sector; Brigadier Khalid Abdullah Al Khouri, Director of the Decision Support and Institutional Development Sector; Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, Director of the Central Operations Sector; Brigadier Mahmoud Yousif Al Blooshi, Deputy Director of the Central Operations Sector; Brigadier Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate; and Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Yousif Al Suwaidi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department.