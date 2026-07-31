In its initial phase, the service will be available for agricultural lands located in Al Rahbah, Al Bahyah, and Al Samhah. Eligible plots must be free from any legal restrictions affecting construction or disposal and must have the required infrastructure in place at the time of loan approval, as per the planning approval issued by the DMT. Al Muhairi added that details regarding the date of availability of the service for citizens, as well as the application procedure, will be announced by the end of the year.