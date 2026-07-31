Eligible families can also receive a Dh250,000 grant under the new scheme
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), in collaboration with the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), introduced the Housing Construction Loan on Subdivided Agricultural Land service, aligning with the goals of the Year of Family.
The service has been launched with an aim to develop integrated housing solutions that enhance family stability and strengthen social cohesion.
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of ADHA, said: “The service is in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’ and highlights the Authority’s commitment to delivering innovative housing solutions that meet citizens’ needs while reinforcing family unity and social cohesion.”
Al Muhairi stated that the service allows owners of agricultural land to divide their property among their sons or grandsons who wish to benefit from it. After completing the subdivision process, eligible beneficiaries can apply for a residential construction loan of Dh1.75 million on the subdivided plots, offered either as a repayable loan or a deferred repayment option based on monthly income. Moreover, beneficiaries will receive an additional financial grant of Dh250,000, which is disbursed along with the loan and remains subject to terms and conditions.
Al Muhairi further emphasised that ADHA may also consider applications from first-degree female relatives, including the spouse, or multiple spouses where applicable, in accordance with the approved terms and standards.
If the beneficiary holds an inactive housing construction loan and/or has received a residential land grant, they are required to cancel the inactive loan and/or give up the land grant. The subdivided property will subsequently be registered in the beneficiary’s name as a residential land, with the possession status designated as a grant.
In its initial phase, the service will be available for agricultural lands located in Al Rahbah, Al Bahyah, and Al Samhah. Eligible plots must be free from any legal restrictions affecting construction or disposal and must have the required infrastructure in place at the time of loan approval, as per the planning approval issued by the DMT. Al Muhairi added that details regarding the date of availability of the service for citizens, as well as the application procedure, will be announced by the end of the year.
Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at DMT, said: “This collaboration is part of the framework of a shared vision to achieve balanced and sustainable urban growth while supporting family stability and improving quality of life across Abu Dhabi. Through our partnership with ADHA, we are developing a flexible planning ecosystem and simplifying land subdivision procedures to meet citizens’ needs, while ensuring efficient use of land in line with the highest planning and regulatory standards.”
ADHA continues to expand its housing services ecosystem by delivering advanced solutions through digital channels. This approach simplifies customer journey, providing citizens with efficient and flexible access to housing services while supporting the stability of Emirati families and contributing to an improved quality of life across Abu Dhabi.