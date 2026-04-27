MBRHE begins allocating largest batch of ready homes to citizens within Wadi Al Amardi, Al Aweer projects

He said that the allocation process is conducted through a digital reservation system via the DubaiNow app. Beneficiaries are contacted by the MBRHE call centre team and invited to visit on-site allocation centres at the Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer projects, which operate Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.