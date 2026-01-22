Abu Dhabi residents can now select suitable housing projects via new ADHA service

ADHA clarified that housing projects are displayed based on unit availability
The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has launched the “Expression of Interest” service, effective today (Friday), allowing eligible citizens to select the housing project that best suits their needs in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra. The initiative empowers citizens to make their own housing decisions, enhances their participation in choosing a suitable home that meets their family requirements with ease, and supports family cohesion and social stability.
The Authority explained that once eligible citizens receive SMS notifications activating the Expression of Interest service, they will be able to select their preferred project via the mobile application within a maximum period of one month from the date of receiving the message. Through the app, users can browse available projects, select the most suitable option, and then sign the declaration and undertaking using their digital ID to confirm the selection. ADHA advises users to reset their digital ID password before starting the process to ensure a smooth and secure experience.
The Authority noted that changing the selected project is permitted only once after confirmation. Accordingly, beneficiaries are urged to carefully consider their decision and coordinate with relatives to ensure the selection of adjacent units within the same project where possible.
The stage of selecting specific housing units and completing off-plan sales procedures will take place at a later date, following the completion of final master plans and designs for the projects. Beneficiaries will be notified well in advance before this phase begins.
ADHA also clarified that housing projects are displayed in the application based on unit availability. Once all units in a project are reserved, a “Fully Booked” notification will appear. Therefore, eligible applicants are advised to prepare an alternative option in another project that meets their housing needs.
The projects offered in Abu Dhabi include government housing projects as well as developments delivered in partnership with the private sector, catering to a wide range of needs. Government projects include Al Nahda Housing Project, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028; West Baniyas Housing Project, expected in the second quarter of 2027; Al Sadr Housing Project, expected in the third quarter of 2028; Al Haffar Housing Project, expected in the second quarter of 2029; and North Al Bahya Housing Project, expected in the second quarter of 2028. Government projects are available to all eligible applications, providing diverse housing options for citizens.
In the Al Dhafra region, the Authority is offering the Madinat Al Sila’ Housing Project, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, and the Madinat Zayed Housing Project, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Projects developed in partnership with the private sector include Yas Canal Housing Project, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028; Abu Mreikha Housing Project, expected in the third quarter of 2030; and Al Shahama Housing Project, expected in the second quarter of 2029. These projects are available to applicants holding home purchase loan applications and deferred-payment home purchase loans.
Overall, the announced projects comprise more than 18,000 housing units with diverse designs and layouts, developed to meet citizens’ aspirations within integrated and sustainable residential communities, enhancing quality of life by providing suitable housing and a balanced social environment.
