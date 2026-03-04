Abu Dhabi advances pension payments ahead of Eid holidays

March, April and May payouts moved earlier to support pensioners
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has announced that pension payments will be brought forward over the next three months to coincide with the approaching Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha holidays.
In a statement, the fund said pensions for March will be disbursed on March 16. Payments for April will be issued on April 20, while May pensions will be paid on May 22, ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The adjustment is intended to facilitate financial planning for pensioners and their families during the festive periods.
The fund added that starting from June, pension payments will return to their regular schedule and will be issued on the 26th of each month.