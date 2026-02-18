Abu Dhabi intensifies inspection campaigns for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, director general of ADRA, said: “Our efforts and initiatives to protect consumer rights continue throughout the year. Inspection campaigns and regulatory visits are vital tools to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations governing the business sector. We intensify our regulatory efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, holidays, and peak seasons as these periods witness a significant increase in commercial activity. We believe that consumer awareness of their rights is a fundamental guarantee for their protection, which has prompted us to launch an AI-powered consumer protection service on TAMM as part of our initiatives to enhance consumer awareness and encourage them to understand their rights and share their feedback.