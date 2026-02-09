May Youssef, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Corporate Communications and Sustainability at talabat, commented: “Our partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre as part of this pilot project, represents a key pillar in our efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility solutions within last-mile delivery services. Through this collaboration, we are testing robust infrastructure that supports the wider uptake of electric vehicles. It places sustainability and the safety of drivers and all road users at the heart of our approach, significantly reduces emissions, and reinforces our commitment to delivering a smarter, more environmentally friendly delivery ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”