Initiative aims to accelerate adoption of electric mobility solutions across the emirate
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has launched a pilot project in collaboration with talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform.
In an Instagram post, ITC said the project aims to boost the use of mobility solutions by increasing the use of electric vehicles in last-mile delivery services through the development of a 'specialised infrastructure' for battery charging and swapping.
This is being done in a bid to reduce emissions and enhance a smart and safe transport system.
During the pilot phase, the project will evaluate the possibility of scaling talabat's electric mobility fleet while optimising its efficiency.
Moreover, dedicated zones for electric vehicles have been set up in high demand areas to ensure that drivers' needs are met. This will also facilitate easier battery swapping while reducing downtime.
According to Eng. Abdulla Hamad Alaryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, the partnership reflects the ITC's commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s move toward electric mobility.
"By working with talabat, we aim to deliver an advanced and sustainable infrastructure for electric vehicles that supports operations while ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency. This will help reduce emissions and strengthen the smart mobility ecosystem, with the potential to scale the initiative to other companies, subject to approval,” he said.
May Youssef, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Corporate Communications and Sustainability at talabat, commented: “Our partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre as part of this pilot project, represents a key pillar in our efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility solutions within last-mile delivery services. Through this collaboration, we are testing robust infrastructure that supports the wider uptake of electric vehicles. It places sustainability and the safety of drivers and all road users at the heart of our approach, significantly reduces emissions, and reinforces our commitment to delivering a smarter, more environmentally friendly delivery ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”
The partnership sets a new benchmark for public-private collaboration, driving smart mobility in line with the Emirate’s vision and future ambitions.
