Flying over water: Abu Dhabi plans seagliders for fast coastal trips

Sheikha Alyazia Bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson and Owner, VERSA Advanced Maritime Services, said: "When we first envisioned Seagliders in 2022, it wasn’t just about launching a new vessel, it was about rethinking what coastal mobility could mean for our country. Being the UAE’s first Seaglider operator is both an honour and a responsibility. This partnership allows us to transform innovation into infrastructure, clean, fast, and purpose-built for the emirates. Together with our government partners, we’re not just creating a new mode of transport, we’re contributing to shaping a national legacy of sustainable progress and global leadership."