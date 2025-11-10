Over 10 vertiports to be integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport system
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA), has launched the emirate’s first vertiport network — a major step toward introducing advanced air mobility across Abu Dhabi.
The project supports the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster’s goal of driving innovation-led economic diversification and deploying sustainable transport technologies.
The new vertiport infrastructure will allow electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate across strategic locations, enabling fast, low-emission travel and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in next-generation mobility.
The network will feature over 10 state-of-the-art vertiports integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport system. Zayed International Airport and Al Bateen Executive Airport are confirmed as key locations, with additional sites and intercity routes to be announced later.
Abu Dhabi Airports will serve as the anchor investor and main delivery partner, while the GCAA and Abu Dhabi Mobility will oversee regulation, integration and safety compliance.
The network will link key business and tourism destinations — including Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Abu Dhabi Island — with seamless ground and digital connectivity through the Integrated Transport Centre’s smart systems.
Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said the initiative represents “the beginning of a new era” for the UAE’s aviation sector. “This reflects a qualitative leap in aviation infrastructure and reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to leading the global shift towards smarter and more sustainable mobility,” he said.
Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said the project highlights the emirate’s partnership-driven approach to building “future-defining industries”. “By integrating eVTOL infrastructure into our transport system, we are accelerating smart mobility while enhancing quality of life,” he said.
Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, said the initiative “marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of urban mobility”, ensuring safety, sustainability and efficiency under a clear governance framework.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said the authority will play a key role in developing the infrastructure and operations of advanced air mobility. “We are proud to collaborate under this transformative partnership, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of the next era of aviation,” she said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox