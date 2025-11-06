GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Airshow 2025 to feature eVTOL aircraft for the first time ever

eVTOL demonstrations as part of a wider focus on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will appear for the first time in the Dubai Airshow’s flying display this year, marking a milestone in the event’s 34-year history.

Organizers confirmed that the 2025 edition, scheduled for 17–21 November at Dubai World Central, will include eVTOL demonstrations as part of a wider focus on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). The inclusion highlights growing industry efforts to bring electric and hybrid aircraft closer to commercial use.

The Dubai Airshow, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will host more than 200 aircraft across static and flying displays — the largest lineup in its history. The roster spans commercial jets, military transporters, business aircraft, drones, and emerging aviation technologies.

1,500 exhibitors

The event is expected to draw over 1,500 exhibitors, 490 delegations, and representatives from nearly 100 countries. Organizers say the show will emphasize advances in regulation, certification, and infrastructure that are shaping next-generation air transport.

Several aircraft will appear in the Middle East for the first time. China’s COMAC will display its C919 and C929 aircraft, while Brazil’s Embraer will showcase the KC-390 Millennium military transport. The Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-9 will also feature in the lineup, alongside a range of other commercial, private, and defense aircraft.

By introducing eVTOLs to the flying program, the 2025 Airshow signals how urban air mobility is becoming a tangible part of the global aviation landscape. Industry analysts see the inclusion as a step toward mainstream visibility for electric aircraft technologies that could reshape regional and intra-city transport in the coming decade.

