Air taxis, aka eVTOL, near 'moment of truth': What to watch out for

Battery / energy density : Current battery technology limits range and payload. Currently, the "best" batteries balance cell-level energy density (>300 Wh/kg) with pack-level performance (accounting for casing, cooling, and wiring, typically 75-85% of cell density), fast charging (5-10 min for 80 km trips), cycle life (>2,000 cycles), and aviation-grade safety (e.g., no thermal runaway during 15C discharge peaks for takeoff/landing). Incremental improvements in this area would go a long way and increasing range while keeping weight.

Air traffic integration: Managing many small aircraft in dense airspace is nontrivial. eVTOLs operate in low-altitude urban airspace (500-5,000 ft). This lacks robust air traffic control (ATC) frameworks compared to traditional aviation. Current systems are not equipped to handle high-density eVTOL operations (e.g., 100s of simultaneous flights in cities). Regulatory bodies like FAA and EASA require new standards for autonomous flight, collision avoidance, and vertiport integration. This could delay certification. NASA's air taxi studies estimate 10-15 years for fully integrated urban air traffic systems due to complexity in detect-and-avoid tech and UTM (unmanned traffic management). Currently, it's unclear how a rumoured partnership between Tesla (which is developing Full Self Driving for cars) and air taxi developer Archer could help speed up this process enough for regulators and the public to accept it.