Archer’s Midnight eVTOL hits 7,000 feet in latest test flight

Higher-altitude capability offers flexibility to manage air traffic in populated areas
Dubai: Archer Aviation Inc. announced that its Midnight aircraft completed its highest altitude flight to date, reaching 7,000 feet. The flight took off from Archer’s Salinas, California test facility and is part of the company’s ongoing envelope expansion testing program.
The flight is one of a series aimed at testing Midnight’s operational range. While eVTOL aircraft are typically designed to operate between 1,500 and 4,000 feet in urban environments, higher-altitude capability offers flexibility for air traffic management in densely populated areas and cities at higher elevations.
During the test, the pilot conducted a steady climb, leveled at altitude, and flew 45 miles at speeds exceeding 120 mph. This follows a record-setting flight last month in which Midnight flew 55 miles in 31 minutes at speeds above 126 mph.
Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO, said: "I’m proud of the team for consistently proving Midnight’s performance capabilities while maintaining the highest safety standards. Our test pilots will continue to safely and methodically test Midnight’s speed, duration, and mission profiles to prepare for early commercial operations."
These milestones come as Archer advances toward FAA certification in the U.S. and prepares for near-term commercial deployment in the UAE, signaling progress toward bringing eVTOL air mobility closer to market.
