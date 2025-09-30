RAK set to connect with Dubai via 15-minute air taxi flights, reshaping UAE mobility
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed a landmark agreement with US-based Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to introduce an electric air taxi service in the emirate by 2027.
The service will link Ras Al Khaimah with Dubai, slashing travel time between the two emirates from over an hour by car to less than 15 minutes by air.
The announcement, made in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, is part of the emirate’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030.
Joby will supply and operate its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
Skyports will develop the vertiport infrastructure, starting with a hub on Al Marjan Island.
RAKTA will oversee the regulatory framework and integration into the transport system.
Joby’s aircraft, which can carry four passengers plus a pilot, travels at up to 321 kph (200 mph) with minimal noise and zero operating emissions.
The service will strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a tourism hub, connecting visitors quickly to destinations such as:
Al Marjan Island, home to the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan resort.
Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.
Beyond tourism, the air taxis support the UAE’s wider vision for sustainable, innovative urban mobility.
The project follows Joby’s progress in Dubai, where passenger operations are expected to begin in 2026. By creating an inter-emirate corridor, Ras Al Khaimah will extend the UAE’s leadership in advanced air mobility across the region.
The initiative comes as global demand grows for fast, low-emission transport options. For Ras Al Khaimah, it signals both economic ambition and a step toward a greener future.
