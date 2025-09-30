GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Ras Al Khaimah to launch air taxi service with Joby, Skyports by 2027

RAK set to connect with Dubai via 15-minute air taxi flights, reshaping UAE mobility

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Joby’s eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.
Joby’s eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.
@jobyaviation

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed a landmark agreement with US-based Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to introduce an electric air taxi service in the emirate by 2027.

The service will link Ras Al Khaimah with Dubai, slashing travel time between the two emirates from over an hour by car to less than 15 minutes by air.

The announcement, made in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, is part of the emirate’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030.

New era of mobility for RAK

  • Joby will supply and operate its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

  • Skyports will develop the vertiport infrastructure, starting with a hub on Al Marjan Island.

  • RAKTA will oversee the regulatory framework and integration into the transport system.

Joby’s aircraft, which can carry four passengers plus a pilot, travels at up to 321 kph (200 mph) with minimal noise and zero operating emissions.

Boost for UAE residents, visitors

The service will strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a tourism hub, connecting visitors quickly to destinations such as:

  • Al Marjan Island, home to the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan resort.

  • Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.

Beyond tourism, the air taxis support the UAE’s wider vision for sustainable, innovative urban mobility.

Building on UAE momentum

The project follows Joby’s progress in Dubai, where passenger operations are expected to begin in 2026. By creating an inter-emirate corridor, Ras Al Khaimah will extend the UAE’s leadership in advanced air mobility across the region.

The initiative comes as global demand grows for fast, low-emission transport options. For Ras Al Khaimah, it signals both economic ambition and a step toward a greener future.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For the first time ever, water will be part of a Disney castle design. Set on Yas Island, this world-first feature reflects the city’s unique island setting.

Top attractions revealed: Disney World to Therme Dubai

3m read
Marjan CEO reveals plans for new master development in Ras Al Khaimah before end of 2025

Marjan CEO: Mega master plan launch coming soon to RAK

3m read
Buckle up — your short ride into the future is almost here. Meet Joby’s flying marvel (top left and right) and Archer’s sleek Midnight (bottom) — the air taxis ready to make traffic jams a thing of the past.

Flying cabs near takeoff as air taxi rules fast tracked

5m read
Dubai pioneers the future of mobility with region’s first test flight of Joby aerial taxi.

All you need to know about UAE’s air taxi launch

3m read