The service will link Ras Al Khaimah with Dubai, slashing travel time between the two emirates from over an hour by car to less than 15 minutes by air.

Joby’s aircraft, which can carry four passengers plus a pilot, travels at up to 321 kph (200 mph) with minimal noise and zero operating emissions.

The project follows Joby’s progress in Dubai, where passenger operations are expected to begin in 2026. By creating an inter-emirate corridor, Ras Al Khaimah will extend the UAE’s leadership in advanced air mobility across the region.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.