GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi restricts heavy vehicles on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street this weekend

Temporary ban on trucks and labour buses aims to ease traffic and boost safety

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces early-morning restriction to manage traffic flow.
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces early-morning restriction to manage traffic flow.
AD Mobility

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has announced a temporary restriction on heavy vehicles and labour transport buses on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street this weekend, as part of efforts to manage traffic flow and enhance safety on one of the capital’s key thoroughfares.

The Integrated Transport Centre’s Abu Dhabi Mobility division said the measure will be in effect on Saturday, 13 December 2025, between 3:00 am and 10:00 am.

During this period, heavy goods vehicles and buses carrying workers will not be permitted to enter or travel along the designated route.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Mobility urged drivers to comply with the restriction and to use alternative routes, ensuring smooth movement and minimising disruption for all road users.

The authority emphasised that the adjustment is temporary and designed to support traffic management during early‑morning operations.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

As part of the new regulations, Abu Dhabi Mobility designated Al Fayah-Seih Shuaib Road (E75) and Al Haffar Road as alternative routes for heavy vehicles.

Abu Dhabi bans heavy vehicles on key roads

2m read
Dh10,000 compensation for WhatsApp insults in Abu Dhabi

Dh10,000 compensation for WhatsApp insults in Abu Dhabi

1m read
The court noted that the plaintiff’s claim was supported by digital correspondence showing the financial agreement

Court orders man to repay loan after WhatsApp reveal

2m read
A paid parking zone on Muroor Street in Abu Dhabi.

New paid‑parking zones in Abu Dhabi – rates revealed

2m read