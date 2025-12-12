Abu Dhabi restricts heavy vehicles on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street this weekend

Temporary ban on trucks and labour buses aims to ease traffic and boost safety
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has announced a temporary restriction on heavy vehicles and labour transport buses on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street this weekend, as part of efforts to manage traffic flow and enhance safety on one of the capital’s key thoroughfares.
The Integrated Transport Centre’s Abu Dhabi Mobility division said the measure will be in effect on Saturday, 13 December 2025, between 3:00 am and 10:00 am.
During this period, heavy goods vehicles and buses carrying workers will not be permitted to enter or travel along the designated route.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Mobility urged drivers to comply with the restriction and to use alternative routes, ensuring smooth movement and minimising disruption for all road users.
The authority emphasised that the adjustment is temporary and designed to support traffic management during early‑morning operations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox