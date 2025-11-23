How Abu Dhabi is leading the world in smart and sustainable mobility

From robotaxis to electric vertiports, Abu Dhabi demonstrates the future of transport
Abu Dhabi has concluded the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, reaffirming its position as a global hub for smart and sustainable mobility. Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the week brought together decision-makers, investors, innovators, and researchers from around the world to accelerate the development and regulation of autonomous technologies across multiple sectors.
The week featured four main events: the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit, the Drift X 2025 exhibition, the Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup 2025, and the Abu Dhabi Autonomous & Remote Racing League.
Over six days, the event welcomed more than 15,000 visitors and witnessed over 40 strategic partnership agreements between the UAE and global partners. Live demonstrations showcased autonomous systems across land, sea, and air, along with industrial and robotic applications.
The event also highlighted the launch of the latest autonomous-driving solutions, particularly in delivery and logistics, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s vision of translating research into practical, implementable solutions supported by strong governance, real-world testing, and public-private partnerships.
The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit brought together over 400 participants, including senior officials and leaders in smart mobility and autonomous systems, to shape policies and regulatory frameworks for the sector.
Agreements announced during the week reinforced Abu Dhabi’s regulatory leadership and operational readiness, including a partnership between the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry Cluster, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), and U.S.-based Tensor to deploy Level-4 autonomous robotaxis commercially.
The week also unveiled the first network of advanced electric vertiports, alongside partnerships in autonomous logistics, smart ports, fleet automation, and advanced air mobility with partners including Load Autonomous, Archer Aviation, Glideways, Kaokao, Aramex, Noon, Talabat, ADNOC, and Emirates Post.
Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic and Advanced Technology Research and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said: "Abu Dhabi today leads the global dialogue on autonomous systems, from R&D to regulation and deployment. The week brought together policymakers, innovators, and investors to build a trusted ecosystem that directs technology toward serving humanity and advancing industrial sectors."
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, added: "Abu Dhabi does more than imagine the future—it embraces it. Our progress reflects a commitment to practical applications, safety, and investment in a regulatory framework that aligns with advanced technology."
The Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup 2025 brought together 166 teams across eight categories, including 12 Emirati teams. Professor Ibrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, highlighted the event’s role in nurturing national talent and supporting the UAE Vision 2031.
The Drift X 2025 exhibition at Yas Marina Circuit showcased autonomous applications across air, land, and sea, including self-driving robotaxis, humanoid robots, electric vertical aircraft, autonomous vessels, and short-distance delivery solutions. Industrial and robotics innovations offered visitors a glimpse of how next-generation technologies will transform transportation, logistics, and urban life.
The league featured self-driving vehicles and unmanned aerial platforms, demonstrating robotics, AI, and real-time control systems. It served as a global showcase and testbed for algorithms that improve safety, performance, and autonomous decision-making.
Through agreements, demonstrations, and high-level dialogues, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week positioned the emirate at the forefront of intelligent mobility. The event reflects the UAE’s vision of innovation-driven, sustainable transportation, supported by world-class infrastructure, forward-looking regulations, and cross-sector collaboration.
As Abu Dhabi continues investing in advanced technologies, the foundations laid during this week will enhance quality of life, support integrated autonomous ecosystems, and accelerate the emirate’s transition to next-generation smart mobility.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox