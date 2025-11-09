Autonomous Week 2025: Abu Dhabi sets global innovation pace

Abu Dhabi’s high-tech showcase: Racing, robotics and AI in action
Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Autonomous Systems Council, Abu Dhabi, Autonomous Week 2025 begins today (Monday), gathering leading global experts and innovators in robotics, smart mobility and unmanned systems.
The week-long event positions Abu Dhabi as a hub for the future of autonomous technology and artificial intelligence. It will feature summits, live demonstrations and competitions that highlight breakthroughs across multiple sectors — from air mobility to robotics and racing.
The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit opens on November 10 at Yas Marina Circuit, setting the tone for discussions on emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks and next-generation innovation in autonomous systems.
From November 10 to 12, Yas Marina Circuit will also host DRIFTx, where visitors can witness live demonstrations and interactive displays of the world’s most advanced driverless vehicles, drones and robotic systems.
Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup at ADNEC
Running from November 10 to 15, the Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup 2025 (RoboCup 2025) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will bring together global teams competing to design cutting-edge robots and autonomous systems.
The week concludes on November 15 with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous and Unmanned Racing League at Yas Marina Circuit — a high-octane blend of speed, technology and intelligence that showcases the potential of AI-powered mobility.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox