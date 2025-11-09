GOLD/FOREX
Autonomous Week 2025: Abu Dhabi sets global innovation pace

Abu Dhabi’s high-tech showcase: Racing, robotics and AI in action

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Yas Marina Circuit hosts summit on future of autonomous technology as Abu Dhabi becomes innovation hub

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Autonomous Systems Council, Abu Dhabi, Autonomous Week 2025 begins today (Monday), gathering leading global experts and innovators in robotics, smart mobility and unmanned systems.

Global stage for innovation

The week-long event positions Abu Dhabi as a hub for the future of autonomous technology and artificial intelligence. It will feature summits, live demonstrations and competitions that highlight breakthroughs across multiple sectors — from air mobility to robotics and racing.

Summit at Yas Marina Circuit

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit opens on November 10 at Yas Marina Circuit, setting the tone for discussions on emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks and next-generation innovation in autonomous systems.

DRIFTx: Showcasing real-world autonomy

From November 10 to 12, Yas Marina Circuit will also host DRIFTx, where visitors can witness live demonstrations and interactive displays of the world’s most advanced driverless vehicles, drones and robotic systems.

Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup at ADNEC

Running from November 10 to 15, the Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup 2025 (RoboCup 2025) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will bring together global teams competing to design cutting-edge robots and autonomous systems.

High-tech racing finale

The week concludes on November 15 with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous and Unmanned Racing League at Yas Marina Circuit — a high-octane blend of speed, technology and intelligence that showcases the potential of AI-powered mobility.

