RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025: Humanoid robots head to Abu Dhabi

AI-powered football, rescue bots, innovators set to compete in global robotics contest
The GCC’s largest-ever edition of RoboCup Asia-Pacific is set to open in Abu Dhabi on 10 November, launching alongside Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025. Hosted by Khalifa University, the six-day event will gather more than 700 competitors and over 2,500 visitors from around the world for a series of artificial-intelligence and autonomous-robotics challenges.
Running until 15 November, the competition features eight leagues and 15 sub-leagues, covering fields such as smart mobility, AI for sustainability, disaster response, industrial automation and service robotics. Organizers say the event aligns with the UAE’s push toward advanced robotics and AI, and reflects growing regional investment in autonomous technologies.
Among the standout competitions this year is the 5-on-5 humanoid robot football league, introduced to the regional event for the first time after debuting at the World Humanoid Robot Games at the Beijing Olympics. Visitors will also see humanoid robots perform in boxing, running, and dancing demonstrations.
The UAE will be represented by three student teams competing in RoboCupJunior categories including Soccer, Rescue and OnStage, alongside peers from 22 countries. Local student participants are supported by mentors from the Strategic Program for Autonomous Robotics Challenge (SPARC), which promotes talent development in robotics engineering.
Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, said the event helps position the UAE on the global innovation map and strengthens collaboration between researchers, industry, and policymakers. “The quality and scale of participation underscores the UAE’s emerging role in autonomous systems research,” she noted.
A total of 151 teams from 21 countries, including China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Russia, are expected to participate. Competitions span major RoboCup tracks, including:
RoboCupSoccer: humanoid, middle-size, small-size and simulation leagues
RoboCupRescue: autonomous robots and simulation for disaster response
RoboCup@Home: service robots for household and caregiving support
RoboCupIndustrial: automation and logistics systems
RoboCupJunior: youth competitions in soccer, rescue and creativity
Sustainability themes will run throughout the event, with teams encouraged to build energy-efficient robots and use recyclable materials.
RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 is held as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week and supported by entities including Mubadala, Etisalat e&, and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.
