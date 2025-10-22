Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence trains a new generation of innovators

The inaugural Build It Demo Day will take place on October 30, 2025
The Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has announced the launch of “Build It Demo Day”, a dedicated platform for developers and innovators to showcase working AI solutions to the UAE’s vibrant innovation ecosystem.
Unlike traditional events that focus on presentations, Build It centres around live demonstrations of products and prototypes currently under development. To qualify for participation, applicants must present an innovation they are proud of, built around AI — whether a model, an intelligent agent, or a workflow — and showcase it as a prototype or short video.
The inaugural Build It Demo Day will take place on October 30, 2025, at Masdar City Park. Applications are now open on a rolling basis to university students, entrepreneurs, and professionals developing AI-driven products.
Selected participants will gain access to a global innovation network and a suite of valuable technical credits to support their next stage of growth, including:
• OpenAI credits worth up to $2,000 (Dh7,345)
• Nvidia credits worth up to $120,000
• AWS credits worth $25,000
• ElevenLabs credits worth $50,000
• HuggingFace credits worth $2,000
• PostHog credits worth $50,000
• Microsoft Azure credits worth $5,000
• 90 per cent discount on HubSpot subscriptions
According to Haoshen Sun, Acting Head of the Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center, “Around 25 per cent of our students are currently developing startup ideas, while many other developers across Abu Dhabi are building their own innovations. However, there has not been a platform to bring these talents together and showcase their early-stage work — Build It Demo Day aims to fill that gap.”
He added: “We have brought together global technology leaders including NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, ElevenLabs, and others who have collectively contributed over $200,000 in technical credits, reflecting their belief in the potential of innovators to turn prototypes into scalable ideas — and ideas into startups.”
MBZUAI’s entrepreneurship programmes, including its workshops and grant initiatives, have already produced more than 250 startup project pitches and delivered over 400 hours of mentorship and training by industry leaders from companies such as OpenAI and Microsoft.
Since its launch in 2023, the Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center has supported the creation of 14 AI-driven startups in Abu Dhabi, attracted significant international investment, and built a thriving entrepreneurial community of over 2,000 members.
