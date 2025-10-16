Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Investment and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train 100,000 employees across government entities as part of a national push to expand AI skills and strengthen the country’s investment ecosystem.

Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, said the partnership aligns with the UAE’s goal to become a global leader in AI by 2031.

Beyond workforce development, the collaboration will promote best practices in data governance and management, supported by Microsoft’s Azure Data Catalog and Azure Purview platforms. Experts from Microsoft will conduct workshops to ensure high standards in data usage and security.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.