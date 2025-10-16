AI training to help UAE government, investment professionals master analytics, forecasting
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Investment and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train 100,000 employees across government entities as part of a national push to expand AI skills and strengthen the country’s investment ecosystem.
The partnership, signed during GITEX Global 2025, falls under Microsoft’s AI National Skilling Initiative and supports the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.
The initiative will equip government and investment professionals with the technical skills needed to apply AI in investment analytics, financial forecasting, and data-driven policymaking.
The training aims to foster a knowledge-based economy, enabling UAE institutions to make faster, more informed decisions and enhance competitiveness in global markets.
Beyond workforce development, the collaboration will promote best practices in data governance and management, supported by Microsoft’s Azure Data Catalog and Azure Purview platforms. Experts from Microsoft will conduct workshops to ensure high standards in data usage and security.
Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, said the partnership aligns with the UAE’s goal to become a global leader in AI by 2031.
Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said the collaboration combines Microsoft’s AI expertise with the Ministry’s strategic vision to drive innovation and data-driven growth across the economy.
The agreement reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional hub for AI and digital investment, with large-scale workforce training forming the backbone of its transformation strategy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox