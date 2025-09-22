Visit reinforces UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technology
Dubai: The US–UAE Business Council has hosted a high-level delegation of Chief AI Officers from UAE government entities as part of an official visit programme to the United States. The event gathered more than 180 leaders, creating a platform for UAE executives to engage with top AI experts, global business leaders, and senior US government officials.
Speakers included Engineer Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE, Danny Sebright, President of the US–UAE Business Council, and Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council. Discussions centred on advanced technology collaboration, future partnerships, and the UAE’s AI Chief Executives Model, which is driving innovation within the government sector.
Mohamed bin Taliah stressed that adopting artificial intelligence across government remains a top national priority. He said the UAE aims to strengthen its global leadership in digital governance by partnering with the world’s most advanced technology companies. Direct engagement, he added, provides a critical opportunity to exchange expertise, explore best practices, and empower national talent through training programmes that build a smarter, more innovative digital future.
Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council, highlighted the growing risks posed by cyber threats. He underscored that international cooperation in cybersecurity is no longer optional but a necessity.
“These engagements reflect the UAE’s leadership in cybersecurity and its commitment to global collaboration,” he said. “From data privacy and critical infrastructure to AI-driven defence, we are advancing resilience by investing in next-generation technologies, developing national expertise, and fostering knowledge exchange.”
Dr Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, said the visit underscores the UAE’s vision of building a digital future founded on strong international collaboration. He emphasised the importance of expanding partnerships, unlocking opportunities for joint innovation, and working with global technology leaders to advance practical AI solutions.
The session brought together the UAE delegation with senior representatives from leading US firms and organisations, including Cisco, Google, IBM, Oracle, Core42, Cloudflare, Applied AI, Akamai, Albertsons, PwC, Dell Technologies, San Francisco State University, and the Bay Area Council. Prominent participants also included Carla Mays and David Capelli, Co-Founders of SmartCohort, as well as Doug Bruhnke, CEO of Global Chamber.
The gathering concluded with an open dialogue on government–private sector collaboration, exploring global case studies in digital governance and applied AI. Participants agreed that sustained engagement of this kind is essential to strengthening the UAE’s digital transformation and reinforcing its position as a global hub for technology and innovation.
The visit was organised by the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for AI. It forms part of a wider programme involving 50 Chief AI Officers from UAE government entities, designed to deepen ties with US technology companies and accelerate the UAE’s adoption of AI in government services.
