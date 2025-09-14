UAE Chief AI officers embark on landmark US tech tour

Fifty AI leaders from federal and local entities to engage with global tech giants
Dubai: The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence, has launched a pioneering visit for 50 Chief AI Officers from across federal and local entities to leading US technology companies.
The initiative highlights the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its role as a global model for digital transformation and advancing AI adoption in government.
Kicking off on September 14 and running for ten days, the first-of-its-kind visit will offer Chief AI Officers direct exposure to cutting-edge innovations and emerging technology trends while fostering the exchange of best practices. The program is designed to build strong networks with global technology leaders, enhance government performance, and ensure greater readiness for the future.
The delegation will meet leaders and representatives from major technology companies, innovation hubs, and AI experts to explore collaboration opportunities and shape the sector’s future.
Visits include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, such as Google, Meta, OpenAI, Palantir, NVIDIA, IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft.
The visit reflects the UAE government’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, launched in 2017 as part of UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to position the UAE as the best country globally across all fields.
Vision
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed: “Since the launch of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy under UAE Centennial 2071, the nation’s leadership has set forth a comprehensive vision to shape the future.”
Al Olama noted: “This visit represents an important milestone in advancing national efforts to strengthen the role of AI, accelerate the adoption of next-generation digital solutions, and forge strategic partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies.”
Al Olama added: “The initiative underscores the UAE’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence, highlighting the country’s pioneering experience in harnessing AI to enhance government services, design future-ready policies, and reinforce the presence of its leaders and experts on the international stage.”
Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government and head of the delegation, stated: “The visit provides an important platform for Chief AI Officers to engage directly with global technology leaders.”
He added: “The program enables the exchange of expertise, the development of innovative approaches, and the adoption of best practices that will positively impact the quality of government performance and services.”
He further highlighted: “The visit offers valuable opportunities to gain insight into the strategies of leading international technology companies in artificial intelligence, and how these capabilities can be applied to further enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and global leadership in future-driven sectors.”
The knowledge-focused visit aligns with the UAE Government’s vision, which prioritises investment in human capital, recognising national talent as a cornerstone of the country’s digital development. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to position the UAE as a global leader in future readiness.
It also underscores the UAE’s commitment to forging strategic international partnerships that support national objectives and strengthen its leadership in the digital economy and emerging technologies.
The Chief AI Officers were selected following the Cabinet’s approval, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the position of Chief AI Officer across ministries and federal entities. Selection criteria included a candidate’s deep understanding of rapidly evolving technological landscapes and their ability to implement AI solutions that enhance government operations.
This initiative contributes to advancing the UAE 2031 Vision, which aims for global leadership in AI and digital technologies, and supports the goals of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.
