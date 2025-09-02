This gap is not about consumer expectations being too high, but rather about weak systems behind the scenes. Many marketers admit they struggle with fragmented, hard-to-use data, and nearly 70% say they cannot act on insights in real time. The result: disjointed, impersonal interactions that leave shoppers unimpressed.

The findings come from the latest AI in Retail Report by SAP Emarsys, based on surveys of more than 1,000 UAE consumers and 200 marketers.

Dubai: Shoppers across the UAE are losing patience with how brands use artificial intelligence (AI) in retail. Despite record investment, consumers say they are not seeing enough value for the personal data they share — and many feel brands are falling short on delivering the personalized experiences they promise.

As Sterling Doak, Gibson’s Head of Marketing, put it: “We’re not selling t-shirts, we’re selling guitars. AI helps us personalize with purpose, without losing the soul of the brand.”

By focusing on purposeful personalization, the company doubled engagement rates, boosted email-driven sales by 50%, and now drives more than 40% of revenue through automated experiences.

Not all brands are missing the mark. The report highlights Gibson Guitars as an example of using AI to enhance customer trust and engagement.

Marwan Zeineddine, SAP UAE Managing Director, explained: “From a consumer’s point of view, the value exchange is broken. You share your data but get little in return with no visibility into how it’s used. That’s where trust breaks down and loyalty is lost.”

Opaque data use – Only 35% of shoppers said they had high trust in how brands use their data. Consent often feels like a box-ticking exercise rather than meaningful transparency.

Clarity on data use – Look for brands that explain why they ask for your information and how it improves your shopping.

For consumers, the key takeaway is clear: not all personalization is created equal. The report stresses that brands must focus on:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.