Abu Dhabi Crown Prince witnesses ceremony at Mohamed bin Zayed University campus
Abu Dhabi: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, became the first recipient of an honorary doctorate from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
The award ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Thursday, MBZUAI said in a statement on Friday.
The award recognises Altman's, the co-founder of generative AI application ChatGPT, for his role in transforming artificial intelligence "from research labs to real-world impact at an unprecedented scale," according to the university, highlighting his leadership in making AI accessible to billions of users worldwide through ChatGPT and other OpenAI products.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulated Altman during the ceremony at MBZUAI's Abu Dhabi campus, attended by ministers, dignitaries, and university leadership.
The recognition aligns with the UAE's vision for AI leadership and building "a comprehensive AI ecosystem designed to serve humanity and drive inclusive growth."
"Contributing to the UAE's ambition to create positive global change through advanced technology, the conferral of MBZUAI's first Honorary Doctorate on Sam Altman is a testament to the university's growing stature as a global center of excellence in artificial intelligence," Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of MBZUAI's Board of Trustees, said in a statement.
Professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI President, praised Altman's transformation of AI from academic concept to practical tool. "Sam Altman has brought artificial intelligence into the hands of people everywhere. He has turned AI from a research concept into a global engine of progress," Xing said.
The recognition comes as OpenAI's ChatGPT has reached hundreds of millions of users globally, fundamentally changing how people interact with AI technology across education, business, and creative industries.
Altman acknowledged the UAE's AI ambitions during his acceptance.
"The university's commitment to putting AI at the center of education and research is truly commendable. As we enter a new era shaped by AI, the UAE's bold vision to advance this technology responsibly and ambitiously aligns with our mission to ensure its benefits are widely shared," said Altman.
OpenAI and the UAE have developed increasingly close ties as both pursue leadership in AI development.
Microsoft, OpenAI's primary backer, has also established significant operations in the UAE, including data centers and AI initiatives. The UAE government views AI as central to its economic diversification strategy, while OpenAI sees the region as a key market for expansion and talent acquisition.
