ChatGPT rules AI chatbots, grabs over 80% of users

Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, Gemini, Claude compete for remaining AI users

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
A photo taken on September 1, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the ChatGPT application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Dubai: Artificial intelligence is no longer a novelty—it has become a central part of daily life. Leading the charge is ChatGPT, which now dominates the AI chatbot landscape.

According to new data from TechGaged, ChatGPT accounted for 80.92% of global AI chatbot traffic in August 2025. This staggering share positions it as the primary gateway for most users engaging with AI today.

ChatGPT: Hub of digital interaction

The analysis shows how quickly ChatGPT has evolved from an experimental tool into the central hub of AI interaction. In many ways, it mirrors the dominance of Google in search and YouTube in video, setting the standard for everyday AI use.

Rivals are still competing for attention. Perplexity holds 8.08% of the global market, followed by Microsoft Copilot at 5.19%, reflecting its integration into productivity applications. Other emerging players include DeepSeek (2.74%), Google Gemini (2.19%), and Claude (0.88%).

“ChatGPT’s dominance isn’t just impressive in scale — it represents a fundamental shift in how people interact with AI,” said Rokas B., research analyst at TechGaged. “With more than four out of every five chatbot interactions happening on ChatGPT, competitors now face the challenge of carving out distinctive value in a market that has already consolidated.”

Opportunity, risk for businesses

For businesses, ChatGPT’s dominance offers both opportunity and risk. Standardizing around the platform can ensure reliability and reach, but competitors like Perplexity, Copilot, DeepSeek, Gemini, and Claude continue innovating to differentiate themselves.

As AI becomes more embedded in work and life, ChatGPT’s market leadership underscores a broader trend: users increasingly expect a single, reliable platform to handle diverse AI needs, shaping the future of digital interaction.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
