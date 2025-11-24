UAE seeks to build momentum at Ambiente exhibition in Germany

“This will mark our second participation at Ambiente, and we are truly delighted to be back once again. Ambiente is not just an exhibition — it is a meeting point where creativity, craftsmanship, and the spirit of global connection come together. Over the past two years, we have been expanding our presence across Europe, and it has become clear that Frankfurt is the beating heart of international design and trade. The opportunity to meet buyers from more than 170 countries in one vibrant setting, under the outstanding organization of Messe Frankfurt, is truly an unparalleled experience. For us, this event is not only about showcasing our creations; it is an opportunity to share our passion, connect with visionary minds, and contribute to shaping the future of Crystal Arc on the global stage,” Mustansir Golwala, Managing Director of Crystal Arc.