MBZUAI showcases AI's role in future energy at ADIPEC 2025

MBZUAI’s presence at ADIPEC reinforces the UAE’s broader strategy to lead in applied AI

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
MBZUAI showcases AI's role in future energy at ADIPEC 2025
MBZUAI

MBZUAI has demonstrated how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of energy at this year’s Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Positioned at the AI Zone in front of the Frontier Stage, MBZUAI exhibits technologies that embody AI as critical infrastructure – driving safety, efficiency, and competitiveness across the energy value chain. From intelligent cooling and autonomous inspection robotics to AI-powered reasoning for support with critical industry decision making, the University’s demonstrations reflect its role as a catalyst for innovation in the UAE and beyond. 

Professor Sami Haddadin, Vice President of Research and Professor of Robotics at MBZUAI, commented: 

“AI is no longer just a tool. It is the new infrastructure of progress. At ADIPEC, we’re showcasing frontier research engineered for deployment – from inspection robots that can keep humans from harm by monitoring the integrity and safety of energy assets in hazardous environments, to intelligent cooling that can reduce infrastructure costs, we’re turning frontier AI into safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations.” 

Tying it all together is the university’s K2 Think platform, an open-source AI reasoning engine that helps energy leaders make better decisions across grids, plants and policy. 

Jon Carvill, Vice President of Marketing Communications at MBZUAI, commented: 

"With leading open-source systems for advanced reasoning like K2 Think, from MBZUAI's Institute of Foundation Models and G42, we're enabling cutting-edge research to solve real-world challenges for industry. Energy systems require reasoning as well as data. K2 Think transforms information into insights, powering decisions that move the world forward.”

MBZUAI’s presence at ADIPEC reinforces the UAE’s broader strategy to lead in applied AI. By bridging academic research with industry deployment, the university is not only advancing energy innovation, but also training the talent needed to sustain it.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Related Topics:
AI

