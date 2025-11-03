ADIPEC 2025: Pioneering AI and Data-driven innovations for sustainable energy future

This year’s event reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for energy innovation
As the global energy sector accelerates its transition towards a sustainable future, ADIPEC 2025 is set to return to Abu Dhabi as the world’s most influential energy exhibition, showcasing technologies that redefine efficiency, resilience, and low-carbon growth.
The event that starts today and runs till November 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will once again serve as a catalyst for strategic dialogue and innovation, gathering policymakers, energy leaders, and technology pioneers to shape the next phase of the global energy landscape.
A key focus this year will be on digital transformation and the integration of advanced analytics, AI and automation to unlock efficiency and sustainability. From predictive maintenance and real-time emissions monitoring to autonomous plant operations, exhibitors and delegates will explore how cutting-edge tools can reshape performance across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.
There is a growing urgency around sustainability targets, particularly in emissions tracking and reporting
Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said the energy sector is already grappling with many challenges, from managing complex project execution and improving CAPEX efficiency to reducing unplanned downtime and addressing operational inefficiencies.
“There is a growing urgency around sustainability targets, particularly in emissions tracking and reporting,” says Chaaya. “At ADIPEC, we will highlight how Industrial Intelligence-as-a-Service can help organisations across the Middle East unlock efficiency, sustainability, and growth by combining the power of AI, data, and human expertise.”
With ADIPEC 2025 spotlighting collaborative innovation, where data-driven insights and clean technologies converge to redefine competitiveness. This year’s event will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for progressive energy thinking.
