ADIPEC 2025: IMKAN, SERGAS forge strategic partnership for gas systems management

The partnership spotlights preventive maintenance in real estate management
On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), Under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN Properties and SERGAS Group have announced the signing of a strategic partnership to establish an exclusive company specialized in the management, operation, and maintenance of gas systems across IMKAN’s current and future developments in the UAE and beyond.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2025, in the presence of representatives from both companies and several officials from the real estate and energy sectors. The initiative reflects the two organizations’ shared vision to enhance safety and sustainability standards within real estate infrastructure, aligning with the UAE’s ambitions to develop smarter and more efficient cities.
Eng. Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of IMKAN Properties, stated: “This partnership with SERGAS represents a key milestone in IMKAN’s journey to enhance safety, sustainability, and operational excellence across our developments. By establishing a dedicated company for gas systems maintenance and operation, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality services that ensure a safe and sustainable living experience for our communities.
At IMKAN, we view long-term value not only in design and construction, but in the efficiency and integrity of our maintenance systems. This collaboration, powered by SERGAS’ proven expertise, reinforces global best practices in asset management and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading real estate and investment hub.”
Mohamed Damak, Chief Executive Officer of SERGAS Group, added: “This partnership reflects IMKAN’s confidence in Sergas’ technical expertise and our shared goal of advancing operational safety and efficiency in line with the UAE’s vision for smarter infrastructure.”
The partnership aims to implement a smart and proactive maintenance ecosystem that leverages remote monitoring and control technologies to ensure the safe and efficient operation of gas systems, in full compliance with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and other regulatory authorities. The initiative also seeks to promote preventive maintenance as a key pillar of modern real estate asset management.
IMKAN Properties is a leading Abu Dhabi based real estate developer, recognised for shaping the urban landscape of the UAE through residential, commercial, and cultural projects distinguished by innovative design, superior quality, and sustainable urban concepts that harmonize people and place.
Its developments, located across prime destinations within and beyond the UAE, embody a forward-looking vision for creating vibrant, integrated communities, positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for living and investment both regionally and globally.
SERGAS Group, one of the UAE’s most prominent national energy companies, boasts over four decades of experience providing advanced energy solutions across the UAE and the GCC. The company’s operations are built upon smart management systems and cutting-edge monitoring technologies that adhere to the highest international standards of safety and quality.
