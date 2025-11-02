GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with record participation

2,250 companies and 1,800 speakers to attend world’s largest energy event

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
The conference will feature over 380 sessions covering the entire energy value chain.
The conference will feature over 380 sessions covering the entire energy value chain.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2025 officially opens today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), cementing its reputation as the world’s largest and most influential energy event.

Running from November 3–6, the four-day gathering will bring together ministers, senior officials, and key decision-makers from across the global energy sector. Organised by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 is expected to attract more than 205,000 attendees from 172 countries, featuring 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers representing industry, investment, innovation, and policy.

Driving partnerships and innovation

The exhibition aims to foster new partnerships, showcase pioneering technologies, and reaffirm global commitments to a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy future. This year’s event highlights the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with energy systems, underlining the role of cross-sector collaboration in unlocking new growth and mobilising investment.

Held under the theme “Smart Energy for Accelerated Progress”, ADIPEC 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment amid rising global energy demand driven by AI, emerging economies, and the ongoing energy transition. The event explores ways to strengthen existing energy infrastructure while scaling up smart solutions for global advancement.

Comprehensive conference programme

The conference will feature over 380 sessions covering the entire energy value chain. The Strategic Conference convenes policymakers, innovators, and global influencers across 10 dedicated programs, focusing on:

  • Emerging economies

  • Natural gas and LNG

  • Refining, manufacturing, marketing, and chemicals

  • Diversity, leadership, and development

  • AI and digital transformation

These discussions aim to address pressing industry challenges while promoting actionable, real-world collaboration.

Technical conference: Global expertise on display

Chaired by Haitham Al Genibi, Senior VP of Gas Growth and E&P Development at ADNOC, the Technical Conference remains the largest of its kind worldwide. Delivered through two main tracks—the SPE Technical Conference and the Downstream Technical Conference—it features 159 specialized sessions and over 1,100 experts, demonstrating how applied innovation drives tangible progress across the global energy sector.

Exhibition highlights: Solutions and collaboration

The exhibition floor spans 17 halls, featuring 2,250 companies, 54 oil and energy company pavilions, and 30 country pavilions. Four dedicated zones—Digitalization, Emissions Reduction, Maritime & Logistics, and Artificial Intelligence—provide a dynamic platform for cross-sector collaboration.

AI Zone

The expanded AI Zone showcases Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a global hub for energy–AI integration, highlighting tools that optimise efficiency, enable smarter infrastructure, and drive large-scale sustainable growth.

New Chemicals & Low-Carbon Solutions Exhibition
ADIPEC 2025 debuts the Chemicals & Low-Carbon Solutions Exhibition, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s growing role in decarbonization and clean energy innovation. The exhibition features companies working on hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, carbon capture, energy storage, chemicals, and clean energy technologies.

ADIPEC 2025 continues to set the global agenda for energy innovation, investment, and sustainable growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi as a key hub for the future of energy.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi launches Future Health initiative under Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi unveils Future Health for global healthcare

2m read
Kanoo Energy drives industrial progress at ADIPEC 2025

Kanoo Energy drives industrial progress at ADIPEC 2025

2m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

UAE cities rank among world’s most resilient

2m read
Abu Dhabi to host global energy leaders at ADIPEC 2025

Abu Dhabi to host global energy leaders at ADIPEC 2025

2m read