ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with record participation

2,250 companies and 1,800 speakers to attend world’s largest energy event
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2025 officially opens today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), cementing its reputation as the world’s largest and most influential energy event.
Running from November 3–6, the four-day gathering will bring together ministers, senior officials, and key decision-makers from across the global energy sector. Organised by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 is expected to attract more than 205,000 attendees from 172 countries, featuring 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers representing industry, investment, innovation, and policy.
The exhibition aims to foster new partnerships, showcase pioneering technologies, and reaffirm global commitments to a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy future. This year’s event highlights the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with energy systems, underlining the role of cross-sector collaboration in unlocking new growth and mobilising investment.
Held under the theme “Smart Energy for Accelerated Progress”, ADIPEC 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment amid rising global energy demand driven by AI, emerging economies, and the ongoing energy transition. The event explores ways to strengthen existing energy infrastructure while scaling up smart solutions for global advancement.
The conference will feature over 380 sessions covering the entire energy value chain. The Strategic Conference convenes policymakers, innovators, and global influencers across 10 dedicated programs, focusing on:
Emerging economies
Natural gas and LNG
Refining, manufacturing, marketing, and chemicals
Diversity, leadership, and development
AI and digital transformation
These discussions aim to address pressing industry challenges while promoting actionable, real-world collaboration.
Chaired by Haitham Al Genibi, Senior VP of Gas Growth and E&P Development at ADNOC, the Technical Conference remains the largest of its kind worldwide. Delivered through two main tracks—the SPE Technical Conference and the Downstream Technical Conference—it features 159 specialized sessions and over 1,100 experts, demonstrating how applied innovation drives tangible progress across the global energy sector.
The exhibition floor spans 17 halls, featuring 2,250 companies, 54 oil and energy company pavilions, and 30 country pavilions. Four dedicated zones—Digitalization, Emissions Reduction, Maritime & Logistics, and Artificial Intelligence—provide a dynamic platform for cross-sector collaboration.
The expanded AI Zone showcases Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a global hub for energy–AI integration, highlighting tools that optimise efficiency, enable smarter infrastructure, and drive large-scale sustainable growth.
New Chemicals & Low-Carbon Solutions Exhibition
ADIPEC 2025 debuts the Chemicals & Low-Carbon Solutions Exhibition, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s growing role in decarbonization and clean energy innovation. The exhibition features companies working on hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, carbon capture, energy storage, chemicals, and clean energy technologies.
ADIPEC 2025 continues to set the global agenda for energy innovation, investment, and sustainable growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi as a key hub for the future of energy.
