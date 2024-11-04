ADIPEC 2024, taking place from November 4 to 7 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), has drawn an impressive 184,000 attendees and 2,200 exhibiting companies. This year, ADIPEC has expanded its global footprint, hosting 54 National and International Oil Companies (NOCs, IOCs, NECs & IECs) and 30 country pavilions, making it a focal point for energy leaders worldwide.

Inspiring agenda

The ADIPEC Conferences at this year’s exhibition aim to drive tangible industry-wide change, focusing on a transformation that encompasses economic, environmental and social dimensions. Spanning 10 conferences and over 370 sessions, ADIPEC will host more than 1,800 speakers including ministerial heads, global CEOs, expert analysts and thought leaders representing the forefront of energy innovation, finance, technology, manufacturing, transport, and construction.

ADIPEC is also a display destination for top-notch global and regional firms representing a cross section of industries.

“At ADIPEC 2024, we are keen to advocate for radical collaboration and showcase the key role that digitalisation and AI play in decarbonising the energy system,” says Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President MEA, AVEVA. “Smart use of data enables energy companies to drive measurable emissions reductions, accelerate low-carbon innovation and drive circularity and efficiency across the value chain.

Nayef Bou Chaaya

“Our booth will focus on the hydrogen industry. We will highlight Industrial Intelligence-as-a-Service through CONNECT, the world’s largest industrial software platform, to show how organisations can play a key role in a connected industrial economy all along the life cycle of industrial assets.”

The conference programme seeks to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable energy future by connecting groundbreaking ideas, ambitious plans, and the capital needed to foster innovative solutions.

Spotlighting the transformational impact of AI on the energy transition, the inaugural edition of EnergyAI at ADIPEC 2024 will also explore the energy-AI nexus, highlighting the integration and impact of AI solutions across the value chain while shining a light on the increasing demands AI is placing on our energy systems.

In addition, ADIPEC 2024 hosts Specialised Industrial Areas dedicated to decarbonisation, maritime and logistics, and digitalisation. These specialised zones allow for focused discussions on key industry aspects, providing a platform for targeted innovations and networking opportunities that cater to each segment’s unique needs.

Young ADIPEC seeks to inspire tomorrow’s changemakers, empowering them to work together, unify around a common cause, and play a central role in creating a more inclusive and progressive energy future.

The Decarbonisation Zone also makes a strong statement, showcasing real-world applications of eco-friendly solutions that help organisations meet climate targets.

Exclusive networking

An exclusive feature of ADIPEC 2024 is the Middle East Energy Club, a VIP, invitation-only members’ club designed for ministers, dignitaries, and C-suite executives from across the energy value chain.

This luxurious networking space provides a private setting for high-level meetings, equipped with world-class amenities. The club’s exclusive environment enables top decision-makers to connect and collaborate on strategic initiatives that shape the future of global energy.

Explore opportunities

With 54 national oil companies (NOC), international oil companies (IOCs), national energy centres (NECs) and international energy centres (IECs), and thousands of exhibitors, ADIPEC 2024 offers unparalleled networking opportunities. In addition to the exhibition floor, VIP meetings and the highly anticipated Global Energy Awards recognise outstanding achievements in sustainability, technology, and leadership. These elements create a space where influential stakeholders can form partnerships and drive projects that support both economic growth and environmental responsibility.