How is your alliance with corporate giants such as Microsoft and Schneider providing a sustainable outlook to the energy industry?

AVEVA is working with some of the most innovative enterprises on the planet to help drive innovation and accelerate sustainability. We do this with companies such as Schneider Electric and Microsoft. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has recently been named the world’s most sustainable company by Time magazine and Statista. Our combined expertise contributes to more sustainable automation processes included in the energy industry.

With Microsoft, we are accelerating the delivery of industrial intelligence, empowering customers to utilize the power of innovation. With Microsoft’s solutions and AVEVA’s deep industry expertise and software, businesses can capitalise on the power of technology to become more agile, resilient and environmentally sustainable. AVEVA is actively co-innovating with Microsoft. We are among the first industrial independent software vendors to commit to interoperability with Microsoft Fabric and CONNECT (formerly AVEVA Connect).

Could you shed some light on the kinds of cutting-edge tech you will implement in the energy transition journey for your valued clients?

Our AI-infused solutions support energy companies with predictive maintenance to refine strategies, reduce unplanned downtime, optimise processes, and enhance safety and cost-efficiency. We work alongside major oil and gas leaders, such as Saudi Aramco, using data-driven AI insights to identify critical emissions sources, assess their properties, and build simulation models to help reduce emissions.

We recently released enhancements in AVEVA Unified Engineering that now unify teams from siloed applications and document workflows into a collaborative digital environment, enabling agile and transparent project execution.