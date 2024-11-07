Ring has announced its brand new Ring Home subscription plans, adding a layer of convenience and security. Customers can now enjoy 24/7 recording on select devices, Video Preview Alerts, Extended Live View, Continuous Live View, and Doorbell Calls.

Ring Home subscription plans are designed to help you see more, know more, and protect more and will offer three plan tiers including Home Basic, Home Standard, and the brand-new Home Premium tier. With these subscription plans, customers can save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days. Video Preview Alerts provide a short video clip preview of the device’s motion alerts and will be available with Ring Home Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.

In addition, Ring Home Standard and Premium subscribers can now enjoy Doorbell Calls, which rings your phone, like a video call, when someone rings the doorbell. Ring Home Standard also includes Extended Live View, allowing users to watch their camera feed live for up to 30 minutes. With Ring Home Premium, and 24/7 Recording enabled, customers can also watch the feed for longer with Continuous Live View, available on Ring Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) and Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of business development – Emerging Markets, Ring, says: “With our new subscription plans, Ring Home will deliver the newest and most advanced features, so you can see more, know more, and stay close to what matters the most.”

With 24/7 Recording, eligible cameras can continuously record and even capture activity outside of motion zones, giving a better understanding of what is happening at your home or business. With new Video Preview Alerts (included in Ring Home Basic, Standard, and Premium plans), customers can see what triggered a device’s motion alert without opening the Ring app.

The Extended Live View and Continuous Live View feature lets you keep an eye on kids playing outside or watch how a pet behaves home alone. For customers with Ring Home Premium and cameras with 24/7 Recording enabled, they can watch the feed for even longer with Continuous Live View. With Doorbell Calls, customers can easily answer the doorbell and speak directly to a visitor through Live View.