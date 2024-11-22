This year has been transformative for InsuranceMarket.ae, a leading insurance platform in the UAE, as it achieved unparalleled milestones that have reshaped the region’s insurance landscape. With a relentless focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and community engagement, the company has cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

One of the standout achievements was securing the naming rights for a key Dubai metro station in a landmark 10-year partnership with the RTA. This bold move not only amplifies InsuranceMarket.ae’s visibility but also underscores its commitment to being an integral part of the UAE community. It is a testament to the company’s ambition to innovate and engage in unprecedented ways.

The company also marked a major milestone with its expansion into Abu Dhabi, opening a new branch to better serve its growing customer base across the UAE. This strategic move aligns with its mission to make high-quality insurance services accessible to all.

Internally, InsuranceMarket.ae was certified as a Great Place to Work, a recognition of its positive, inclusive, and growth-oriented workplace culture. With over 400 employees, the company continues to invest in its people, fostering an environment where talent thrives. Furthermore, its membership in the prestigious DIFC Insurance Association highlights its leadership within the financial sector and reinforces its influence in shaping industry trends.

Adding to its innovative streak, InsuranceMarket.ae launched one of the country’s most successful campaigns this year, Win for sure with Alfred. The campaign, which included a raffle gifting a brand-new car, not only engaged customers but also strengthened loyalty and brand recall.