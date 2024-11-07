Global cooperation

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, highlighted that these results — both the arrests and the significant drug seizures — reflect Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to combating international drug trafficking. This success is the result of the collaboration of specialised teams, advanced artificial intelligence technologies, and strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Major General Al Mansouri said that under the leadership of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the force remains dedicated to fostering international cooperation in the fight against organised crime. “These collective efforts not only strengthen global security but also contribute to the wider protection of communities, enhancing Dubai Police’s long-standing success in tackling crime,” Al Mansouri stated.

A five-year record of success

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Acting Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, underlined the importance of continued international collaboration in the battle against drug trafficking. “Over the past five years, Dubai Police has shared 894 intelligence reports with 66 countries, leading to the arrest of 550 international suspects and the seizure of nearly 30 tons of narcotics,” he said.

Bin Muwaiza also pointed to high-profile international operations as examples of successful cooperation. One notable operation, Operation Sugar Cane, led to the arrest of a major member of a large international syndicate smuggling cocaine from South America to Europe via sugar shipments. This operation resulted in the seizure of 22 tons of cocaine.

Operation Veyda

Another operation, Operation Veyda, dismantled a trafficking and money laundering syndicate involved in drug smuggling. Protecting the community Brigadier Bin Muwaiza emphasised that Dubai Police’s efforts are not limited to international operations but also focus heavily on local initiatives.

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics deploys specialised field teams dedicated to preventing the spread of drugs and apprehending traffickers at the local level, particularly as new smuggling and promotional methods emerge. “Through targeted operations, we’ve successfully protected the community from all forms of narcotics,” Bin Muwaiza said, citing Operation Storm as a prime example. In this operation, Dubai Police seized more than 13 tons of Captagon pills.

Raising Awareness

In addition to its enforcement efforts, Dubai Police has worked to raise awareness about the dangers of narcotics through the Hemaya International Centre. The Centre conducted 333 community awareness programs in 2023, reaching 13,202,634 students from diverse backgrounds. Awareness campaigns through social media and educational initiatives further expanded the reach, benefiting an additional 13,096,344 individuals.