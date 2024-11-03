Traffic accident, Dubai Police
Dubai Police took to X to alert drivers of the traffic accident that occurred on Al Ittihad Road heading towards Sharjah. Image Credit: X@DubaiPoliceHQ

Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive with caution after an accident on the Dubai-Sharjah road Sunday morning.

The authority posted on X to alert drivers about the traffic accident on Al Ittihad Road towards Sharjah.

"Accident on Al Ittihad Rd. heading towards Sharjah. Please be extra cautious," Dubai Police said on X.

They advised motorists to exercise caution and consider alternative routes to avoid significant delays.