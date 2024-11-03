Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive with caution after an accident on the Dubai-Sharjah road Sunday morning.
The authority posted on X to alert drivers about the traffic accident on Al Ittihad Road towards Sharjah.
Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid long delays
