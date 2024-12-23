Ras Al Khaimah: A 40-year-old man has been acquitted of charges of assaulting his wife, with the Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance also dismissing a civil lawsuit against him.

He had been accused of strangling and filming his wife, 35, without her consent. The husband’s legal representative, Hanan Salem Al Shammili’s Law Firm, presented medical reports dismissing the allegations of bodily harm.

The defence said the complainant (the wife) has a history of fabricating issues against her husband, disregarding their 17-year marriage and the well-being of their eight children.

What happened?

On the day of the alleged incident, the wife went to work, leaving their eight children unattended and returning home late at night. Their 3-year-old daughter, unable to care for herself and needing sleep, was ultimately taken to bed by her father.

When the mother returned home late night, she wanted to the daughter. He requested that she let the child continue sleeping, but she insisted on taking her and later came back to the room to take her against his wishes.

The husband said he would film her to record her persistence and she consented.

Ongoing disputes

The court noted the absence of an intent to assault in the charge related to recording. He made the video to protect himself legally against her allegations, especially given an ongoing dispute between them. The wife had misappropriated Dh43,000 from the husband’s funds. Consequently, he filed a civil lawsuit for the return of this amount, which is still ongoing in court. Additionally, he has initiated divorce proceedings that are also pending, as the woman has not provided any evidence so far to support her claims.