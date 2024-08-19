Ras Al Khaimah: A woman has been fined Dh5,000 by a Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanours Court for damaging her husband’s clothes and perfumes amid family disputes.

She was also ordered to pay associated legal fees.

The couple are in their 20s and have two daughters.

Court documents show that the woman admitted during investigations to destroying her husband’s clothes by using them to clean the floor. This was verified by the husband and supported by evidence in the form of photographs of the damaged items.

This incident occurred partly because of interference from friends and family members in the family dispute.