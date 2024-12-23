Dubai: Shyam Benegal, the pioneering filmmaker who gave Indian cinema its conscience and authenticity, died due to kidney ailment at 90 in a hospital in Mumbai. Known as the father of Indian parallel cinema, Benegal’s storytelling offered an unflinching yet empathetic portrayal of India’s societal realities, leaving an indelible mark on generations of filmmakers and audiences.

Through iconic films like Ankur, Manthan, and Bhumika, he amplified the voices of the marginalized, often weaving stories funded by the very people they represented — like the farmers who supported Manthan. His works introduced stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, while inspiring directors like Mira Nair and Anurag Kashyap.