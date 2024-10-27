Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a warning about potential delays on roads from 6:00am to 9:30am on Sunday due to the Dubai City Half Marathon Mai Dubai 2024.

“Traffic directions on streets and intersections along the race route will be coordinated with Dubai Police to ensure smooth traffic flow,” the RTA announced via social media.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect potential disruptions on roads along the race route.

The Plus500 City Half Marathon will kick off at the Gate Building in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), featuring picturesque routes through Downtown Dubai.

Runners will start and finish at the iconic Gate Building, with all race distances following a scenic course around DIFC.

The route will be clearly marked, traffic-free, and supported by Dubai Police, the Dubai Road Traffic Authority, and event marshals.