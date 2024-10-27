Dubai: Dubai Police have honoured Swadesh Kumar for his honesty in returning Dh 100,000 found in the Al Barsha area.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, presented the award in a ceremony attended by Colonel Mostafa Mohamed Abdullah, Head of the Traffic Registration Section, Lt. Col. Yasser Al Hashemi, Head of the Criminal Records Section, and other officers.

Brig. Al Suwaidi praised Kumar for demonstrating integrity and responsibility. He highlighted that such acts of honesty contribute significantly to Dubai Police’s strategic objectives.

During the ceremony, Brig. Al Suwaidi awarded Mr. Kumar a certificate of appreciation. He acknowledged the vital role individuals like Kumar play in bolstering the country’s reputation and supporting law enforcement efforts.