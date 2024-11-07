EMB Global, the world’s largest digital services marketplace and supported by Abu Dhabi’s ADQ alongside multiple global marquee investors, and Reach Digital, a leading provider of IT management and digital transformation services under the Reach Group, part of International Holding Company (IHC), have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at GITEX 2024. This strategic partnership aims to transform the delivery of secure, innovative digital solutions across the GCC and MENA region, aligning with the UAE’s vision for technological advancement and digital resilience.

The MOU was signed by Hazem Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer at Reach Group, and Karthik Krishnan, Senior Director MENA at EMB Global. By combining EMB Global’s extensive marketplace capabilities and international experience in delivering digital solutions with Reach Digital’s dedication to advancing IT management and digital transformation initiatives, the partnership is positioned to set new standards in innovative, client-focused solutions across diverse sectors.

Commenting on this forward-looking partnership, Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, said: “The UAE’s digital future relies on innovative and secure partnerships that unite the expertise of global and regional leaders. Collaborations such as this one between EMB Global and Reach Digital pave the way for sustainable growth and transformative change within our digital ecosystem.”

Hazem Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer at Reach Group, noted the strategic impact of the collaboration, saying, “This MOU with EMB Global allows Reach Digital to enhance its digital transformation offerings with the most advanced marketplace and technology solutions available. Through this partnership, we’re equipping our clients with the tools they need to protect and optimise their digital operations, delivering value that transcends traditional IT services.”

EMB Global has rapidly emerged as a driving force in digital transformation across the UAE and beyond. Supported by ADQ, one of the region’s most influential holding companies, and other global investors, EMB has successfully completed over 3,500 digital projects across more than 20 countries over the past three years. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and deep learning computer vision (DLCV), EMB Global empowers businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an interconnected world. This MOU combines EMB’s strengths with Reach Digital’s robust IT capabilities and strong vendor partnerships, creating a solid foundation for impactful, tailored digital solutions.

Reach Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), the most valuable listed company in the Middle East brings significant resources and industry expertise to the collaboration. As part of a diversified conglomerate that operates across sectors like healthcare, IT, and real estate, Reach Digital is uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions aligned with the UAE’s and MENA region’s digital priorities.

Dr Mohammad Khaled, Vice President of Growth and Business Transformation at Reach Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This MOU with EMB aligns with our core mission at Reach Digital: to deliver client-centric, forward-looking solutions that drive growth and digital resilience. Together, we will provide our clients with an unparalleled suite of services designed to meet the demands of today’s digital world. We are not merely delivering technology; we’re enabling our clients to transform and thrive in a digital-first economy.”

Malik Melhem, CEO of Reach Digital, further emphasised the significance of the alliance, adding, “At Reach Digital, we’re not just offering technology; we’re shaping the future of digital transformation. This partnership with EMB Global enables us to empower our clients with innovative solutions that align perfectly with their business goals.”

Nishnant Bhel, CEO of EMB Global, shared his perspective on the collaboration, saying, “With the support of ADQ and our global investors, EMB Global is uniquely positioned to lead digital transformation in the UAE and the broader MENA region. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering secure, innovative solutions that align with regional growth ambitions.”

Vibhor Khandelwal, Managing Director and International Head of Business at EMB Global, also highlighted the potential of the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Reach Digital demonstrates our shared dedication to advancing digital capabilities across the GCC and MENA. Together, we will provide businesses with the insights and tools they need to thrive in a digitally evolving economy.”