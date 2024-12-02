The writing is on the wall, and it is clear. The UAE’s literary world is undergoing a transformation, shaped by its unique ability to straddle two contrasting yet complementary worlds: a rich heritage steeped in oral storytelling, poetry, and tradition, and a dynamic, cosmopolitan modernity.

The late 20th century marked a significant turning point as the UAE’s rapid development brought heightened exposure to global ideas and literary forms. Writers began to experiment with prose, creating stories that balanced tradition with the transformative experiences of a nation on the cusp of modernity.

In recent years, a new wave of Emirati writers has stepped forward, crafting stories that resonate with both local and international audiences. These creatives are pushing boundaries, exploring contemporary themes such as urbanisation, migration, and the interplay of technology and tradition. Their narratives are vivid tapestries that combine the symbolism of the past with the immediacy of modern life, reflecting a country that is simultaneously rooted and forward-looking.

Building bridges

Dr Shihab Ghanem, a towering figure in Emirati literature and the first Arab recipient of the Tagore Peace Award, offers a unique perspective on the evolution of the UAE’s literary scene.

You can see the effects of both tradition and modernity in the various short stories written by UAE short story writers. - Dr Shihab Ghanem, Emirati poet

“The UAE developed from 7 traditional emirates existing mainly on subsistence economy into a flourishing federally united country housing the tallest building in the world and the busiest air and sea ports, and two busy annual bookfairs, and having an educated national population with good health services. All this in just over half a century,” he reflects.

“The country has maintained a balance between the values of Islam and Arab culture, and the adoption of modernity such as an e-government. I don’t think I would have been able to publish more than 100 books had I belonged to another country”.

For Ghanem, this interplay of tradition and modernity is central to the UAE’s storytelling identity. “You can see the effects of both tradition and modernity in the various short stories written by UAE short story writers,” he explains, highlighting the diversity of themes that have emerged in recent years. “I, together with my daughter Wiaam, published a translation to English of 25 short stories by as many UAE writers, and tried to show this mixture of focus on tradition and modernity in these samples.” The book received the Al-Owais Award for Creativity and has been translated to several languages.

Poetry without rhyme and rhythm scheme

While poetry remains a cornerstone of Emirati literature, Ghanem observes a shift in preferences. “In poetry, poets in the seventies of the last century and earlier nearly all wrote poetry in the traditional form of the qasida i.e. with the two hemistiches, called baiti or amoodi. After that poets wrote also the tafila form, which maintains the traditional rhythm but not the hemistiches, and soon after that free verse became common especially among younger new poets who wished to liberate themselves from the demands of rhyme and rhythm.

“Themes have also become more personal and content more obscure. But similar shifts can be observed in the poetry of other Arab countries. Poetry for 1,500 years was the Arabs’ top art. But for the past two or three decades publishers tell me at book fairs that books of verse in general are no longer popular among readers, especially young ones. Short stories and novels are more in demand.”

There is now a greater diversity of themes and styles, with Emirati literature gaining visibility in regional and global spaces. - Heba Al Mansoori, Author

Award-winning Emirati poet, novelist, publisher, and cultural activist Ali Al Shaali would agree. “Writers are getting into everything from sci-fi to social commentary, exploring themes like identity, belonging, and the changes happening all around us. We write what influences us. There’s definitely more variety and experimentation happening [of late] as the [new] generation of authors is willing to have a footprint regionally to start with, which is exciting.”

As someone deeply involved in writing and publishing, he has published a number of poetry collections, including A Bee and a Rababa, Faces and Weary Others, and a novel titled The Alive Live Being-- Al Shaali sees a lot of fresh ideas and stories in Emirati literature these days.

“The UAE now is a strong player on all arenas — be it economy, tourism, humanitarian aid, good politics and others. Which means people would want to know more about Emiratis, not superficially, rather deeply, through the eyes of our creatives, best representatives of their own people, and most genuine.”

Heba Al Mansoori, a successful entrepreneur, former journalist, and now a celebrated author, shares a similar viewpoint. “There is now a greater diversity of themes and styles, with Emirati literature gaining visibility in regional and global spaces,” says the author, whose latest anthology, The Humidity in Our Country, recently debuted at the Sharjah International Book Fair.

“As a writer, I’ve observed an increase in platforms, initiatives, and events dedicated to nurturing Emirati voices, enabling local authors to connect with a wider audience. I feel that Emirati literature is embracing its role both in preserving heritage and in shaping the future of storytelling.”

That the future is clearly growing in leaps and bounds is evident; Al Shaali underscores this by sharing numbers: “In 2009, The Emirates Publishers Association was established with 30-40 publishers; now we have over 360 active members.”

An evolving landscape

For Al Mansoori, Emirati literature serves as both a cultural archive and a bridge to the future.

“The UAE’s literary scene has seen a remarkable transformation, reflecting our growing interest in storytelling as both a cultural archive and a contemporary art form,” she observes.

“This shift has created opportunities for experimentation and innovation, making it an exciting time to be part of this evolving landscape.”

Her stories weave traditional values into contemporary settings, offering a lens through which readers can explore the unique challenges and opportunities of a globalised society. “My writing reflects the vibrant interplay between Emirati traditions and the UAE’s fast-paced modernity,” she says.

Even as the writers are exploring new avenues, many are reluctant to relinquish their roots, or to acquire an alien voice. Authenticity, for instance is an extremely important factor in Ali Al Shaali’s works. He emphasises the importance of preserving Emirati culture while embracing a global audience. “For me, staying authentic means sharing the world as we see it, in our own Emirati voice, without changing things just to appeal to someone else’s perspective,” he asserts.

“It’s a balance, but I believe when we stay true to our experiences and speak from our own place, that authenticity naturally reaches people.”

His poetry, translated into over six languages, underscores the universal appeal of stories rooted in personal and cultural authenticity.

Engaging with readers

So, what does the future look like? Ghanem is sure that “poetry and literature will continue to be important in the life of any society especially in a more materialistic modern world. Good poetry and literature usually put emphasis on spiritual aspects, human dignity and values of love and justice, etc.,” he says.

For Al Mansoori, the future of Emirati literature lies in its ability to connect deeply with both local and global audiences. “Blending cultural authenticity with modern storytelling techniques is a powerful way to engage readers and add to the UAE’s rich literary landscape,” she advises. “By staying true to your experiences and continuously refining your craft, you can help shape the future of Emirati literature”.