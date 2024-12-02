Love is a sentiment that embodies kindness, selflessness, and the absence of ego. It is, undeniably, a language of the soul — transcending spoken words or comprehensible expressions.

Since the 1970s, the United Arab Emirates has been home to a globally diverse population speaking a myriad of languages. What unites its residents in harmony is the silent presence of love — a universal language that weaves trust and respect among its many communities.

This unique form of communication reflects the divine nature of both the self and the universe. It requires no translation, as it represents a peaceful transaction from one heart to another.

Inspired by this sentiment, the podcast Uncommon Stories of Common People was launched last year. The platform aims to spotlight the lives of silent warriors whose stories are defined by success, resilience, empowerment, hard work, steadfast focus, perseverance, and selfless service.

Since its inception, the podcast has completed two seasons. The first season focused on the theme “Faces of Success,” while the ongoing second season explores the concept of “Love.” Featuring guests from diverse cultures and walks of life, the podcast delves into stories hidden beneath the surface of their calm, composed daily routines. As the field of neuro-linguistic programming aptly notes, “Facts tell, but stories sell.” These narratives resonate with listeners, offering inspiration and growth.

Paulo Coelho once said, “Love is the prerogative of the brave.” When we speak of love as the universal language of strong hearts, we acknowledge its transformative power, which enables individuals to overcome obstacles, strengthen bonds, and contribute to a better world. As Elif Shafak observes, “Every true love and friendship is a story of unexpected transformation. If we are the same person before and after we loved, that means we haven’t loved enough.”

The Uncommon Stories podcast sheds light on extraordinary lives, including those of people of determination. It highlights remarkable women who have dedicated their efforts to not only uplifting individuals with special needs but also creating sustainable job opportunities for them in the corporate sector.

The podcast also features stories of perseverance and grit. A notable episode includes young vocalist Shirene Sanjay, who left a profound impression with her reflection that “it takes time for a crescent moon to become full.” Her words highlight the importance of taking the first step toward any goal.

When we consider love as the language of “strong hearts,” we acknowledge its boundless ability to empower individuals. Strong hearts are not defined by mere toughness in adversity; they are blessed with the courage to give and receive love without fear of vulnerability. Love builds communities, heals divisions, breaks down barriers, and fosters a shared sense of purpose. It is the thread that connects us all, reminding us of our shared humanity.

As Dr Wayne Dyer wisely said, “Loving people live in a loving world, hostile people live in a hostile world. Same world.” Since the choice is ours, let us continue to choose love and work toward creating “The Loving World.”

Happy 53rd UAE National Day to all!

Dr Imneet Madan is laser specialist paediatric dentist, NLP Life Coach and hypnotherapist

