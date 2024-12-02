The UAE healthcare sector has undergone a radical transformation from the early days of the inaugural medical providers such as Dubai’s Al Maktoum Hospital. Today both residents and visitors are spoilt for choice with the ubiquitous healthcare facilities on offer across the Emirates. Currently, the UAE boasts some of the best names in healthcare from around the world and is fast becoming a leading healthcare hub.

According to Dr Mujtaba Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leadership in global healthcare stems from a visionary approach and a relentless commitment to innovation and excellence.

Dr Mujtaba Ali Khan

He explains, “Several factors contribute to it. In the country, healthcare has been prioritised as a key aspect of national development, supported by strategic frameworks like Vision 2031 and Vision 2071. The government’s proactive investment in cutting-edge infrastructure, combined with a focus on nurturing public-private partnerships, has established world-class hospitals and centres of excellence across the nation. These collaborations bring global expertise and advanced technologies, setting a benchmark for quality care.”

Transformation continues

As part of the 2031 plan, it has been deemed that a high-quality healthcare service should be available to everyone. There are also plans for the UAE to become a global destination for specialised care and be a leading centre for medical research globally, which in turn would place the UAE as a leading healthcare destination.

Although there are ambitious plans in place for the future, the country has already succeeded in many of these areas within the healthcare sector.

“Innovation is at the heart of the UAE’s healthcare evolution. The adoption of artificial intelligence, robotics, and telemedicine has redefined patient care, offering precision, efficiency, and accessibility,” says Dr Khan.

“Furthermore, the UAE’s medical tourism initiatives have positioned the country as a premier healthcare destination. Another key factor is the nation’s focus on preventive care and health education. National campaigns addressing chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases improve public health and reduce the burden on healthcare systems. With robust regulatory frameworks, a diverse and highly skilled workforce and a culture of continuous innovation, the nation has created a healthcare model that not only serves its population but inspires the world.”

While there are many attributes that have helped the UAE evolve into a world-class healthcare destination, investments into key areas have also created advancements throughout the industry.

Vision for healthcare excellence

“Investments have resulted in world-class institutions that serve both the local and international patients seeking specialised care, particularly in orthopaedics, fertility, mental health, rare diseases therapies and primary care,” says Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

“The UAE’s reputation as a medical tourism destination is strengthened by its ability to offer specialised treatments where other countries face shortages,” she says.

Dr Shanila Laiju

“The country’s dynamic visa programmes, like the Golden Visa, attract top healthcare professionals, ensuring high-quality care. The UAE’s commitment to innovation is demonstrated through global collaborations and participation in events like Arab Health, which saw record-breaking deals and increasing international interest. These efforts have helped the UAE rank at the top of the Legatum Prosperity Index for healthcare in the GCC and among the top 50 globally, positioning the country as a hub for world-class medical services, research and innovation,” Dr Laiju points out.

Advanced medical research

With the focus on becoming a leading medical hub, advances in medical research and a strong emphasis on wellness have already been implemented.

“The UAE is making significant progress in advanced medical research with initiatives such as the upcoming Dubai Diabetes Centre, set to open in 2026. This new centre will provide world-class care and services, aligning with Dubai Health’s commitment to the Dubai Social Agenda 33, promoting healthier lifestyles and enhanced preventive healthcare,” says Dr Laiju, adding, “The UAE’s commitment to research is evident in its participation in global clinical trials and its pursuit of innovative therapies, positioning it as a competitive alternative to established global healthcare hubs like Singapore, Germany and the United States.”

Research and preventive measures are certainly necessary to prevent future health issues but, for anyone dealing with a current cancer diagnosis, hospitals in the UAE, such as the Advanced Care Oncology Center (ACOC), are providing a holistic approach along with high-tech treatments.

Bashir Abou Reslan, Executive Director of Advanced Care Oncology Center, says, “At Advanced Care Oncology Center, we are dedicated to providing world-class healthcare services, specialising in advanced treatments for cancer. Our holistic approach includes a wide range of cutting-edge therapies, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and more, all delivered by experienced oncologists and highly trained healthcare professionals.”

Bashir Abou Reslan

In addition to experienced healthcare professionals, artificial intelligence is also helping save lives.

Reslan says, “The use of artificial intelligence is an integral part of our future plans in healthcare, particularly in areas such as radiation therapy.

“At ACOC, we continuously refine our processes, leveraging artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to enhance patient outcomes and improve the precision of our treatments.”

Innovation at core

In Abu Dhabi, M42 is another valued leader in the healthcare sector and provides artificial intelligence-powered technology and innovative solutions. The organisation has played a vital role in the success of the sector.

“As we celebrate the 53-year journey of our country and its visionary leadership, it is important to pause and recognise the incredible achievements that our nation has made across different industries and sectors,” says Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais

“In just half a century, the UAE has achieved the impossible, becoming a global benchmark for preventive and holistic healthcare. This transformation has been driven by consistent and strategic investments in human capital, healthcare infrastructure, research and development, and in world-class artificial intelligence and technology,” he says.

“As the largest healthcare company in the Middle East and a global health leader, M42 is proud to be a key contributor to this inspiring story of growth. We are driven by the conviction that better health leads to better lives and a better future, and we strongly believe that Abu Dhabi and the UAE will be the standard bearer for the world in healthcare,” Al Nowais adds.