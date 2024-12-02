Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has stood as a testament to resilience, determination, and visionary leadership. The unification of the seven emirates, spearheaded by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was more than the birth of a nation — it was the creation of a land rooted in unity, ambition, and boundless opportunity.

Over the decades, the UAE’s leaders have fostered a culture of excellence and innovation, transforming the nation into a global symbol of prosperity and progress. The same spirit that turned vast deserts into thriving metropolises has made the UAE a destination for dreamers and achievers from across the world. For those with vision and determination, it offers more than just a home; it provides a platform to turn those dreams into reality.

This ethos finds a fitting reflection in the journey of Abdul Jebbar PB, a businessman whose story parallels the UAE’s evolution — from a modest beginning to extraordinary success.

A dreamer’s journey

Abdul Jebbar’s path began in a small village in Kerala. In 1990, he arrived in Dubai seeking to support his family. His early days were spent in the Al Ras area, working for an indenting company that traded in samples. Even then, Dubai’s bustling commercial scene presented opportunities for those willing to work hard and embrace its dynamic environment.

Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder and Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global

In this land of opportunity, Jebbar not only found a livelihood but also a space to grow. Within a year, he gained a comprehensive understanding of business management, mastering foreign dealings and financial transactions. Immersing himself in all aspects of operations, he honed the skills and confidence that would later fuel his entrepreneurial journey.

Building an empire

By 1995, Abdul Jebbar took his first step towards independence, founding Hotpack Trading, a small venture specialising in high-quality packaging materials. Operating from a modest warehouse in Deira, the business quickly gained momentum. Within two years, the company expanded to Abu Dhabi, laying the groundwork for greater ambitions.

In 2000, he launched Hotpack Packaging Industries, which has since grown into a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. Today, Hotpack operates in 16 countries with 20 manufacturing facilities, exporting to 106 countries worldwide. The company employs over 4,000 staff and serves over 25,000 international brands. The UAE’s relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability played a pivotal role in providing Jebbar with the tools and environment to turn challenges into opportunities.

A testament to the UAE’s promise

Abdul Jebbar’s success is a testament not only to his determination but also to the UAE’s commitment to fostering ambition. The nation’s inclusive culture, forward-thinking policies, and focus on entrepreneurship have created an ecosystem for success. For Jebbar, the UAE is more than just a destination — it is a partner in his journey, enabling him to build a legacy that now spans continents.